Capital W: Supreme Court rules against public health measures as COVID-19 surges

The Wisconsin Supreme Court's two rulings Thursday halting the distribution of absentee ballots and blocking Dane County's ban on in-person classes for grades 3-12 came the same day the state had a surge of new COVID-19 cases. Both the emphasis on absentee ballots and Dane County's order are rooted in public concerns about a virus that has killed nearly 200,000 Americans. The conservative majority's logic, particularly in the Dane County case and a previous decision diminishing the state's ability to lead a coordinated public health response, is rooted in concern for freedom and individual rights. That divide remains at the core of the Nov. 3 election.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports Gov. Tony Evers appointed a "nonpartisan" legislative district map-drawing commission, with three members who have donated to Democrats, one who has donated to Republicans and two who signed the 2011 petition to recall Gov. Scott Walker. "Nonpartisan. N-O-N-P-A-R-T-I-S-E-N. Nonpartisan."
- There was more news than you can shake a stick at this week just on Thursday, so we almost forgot there was a Marquette Poll. Riley Vetterkind reports virtually no change in public views on the election or the Black Lives Matter movement, even after two political conventions and civil unrest in Kenosha.
- Speaking of Kenosha, Evers said this week he wouldn't have done anything differently in terms of National Guard deployment. Business owners and the families of two dead protesters likely wish something different had been done.
- The Legislature did something bipartisan this week about racial injustice and policing! It formed a committee.
