Capital W: Supreme Court rules against public health measures as COVID-19 surges

The Wisconsin Supreme Court's two rulings Thursday halting the distribution of absentee ballots and blocking Dane County's ban on in-person classes for grades 3-12 came the same day the state had a surge of new COVID-19 cases. Both the emphasis on absentee ballots and Dane County's order are rooted in public concerns about a virus that has killed nearly 200,000 Americans. The conservative majority's logic, particularly in the Dane County case and a previous decision diminishing the state's ability to lead a coordinated public health response, is rooted in concern for freedom and individual rights. That divide remains at the core of the Nov. 3 election.

Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the center of the political universe (we're back!) in 2020.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

