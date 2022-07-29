Capital W: Steven Olikara is now in second place in the U.S. Senate Democratic primary

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes sewed up the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate this week with every candidate who has polled above 1% dropping out and backing him. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson even addressed the development directly, looking to paint Barnes as a "socialist" and "radical left." As of press time, Steven Olikara was still in the race.
People are also reading…
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.
- In other big election news, the Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial primary has become the latest proxy war in the Trump vs. Pence feud.
- The odds of buying the winning ticket in tonight's $1 billion Mega Millions lottery is 1 in 302,575,350. As Alexander Shur reports, the odds that a Wisconsin fake 2020 elector hasn't been subpoenaed is significantly higher.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports a Dane County Judge has ordered Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to pay $95,000 in attorney fees for withholding public records… just kidding! Taxpayers will have to pay. The judge didn't award punitive damages because "the people of the state of Wisconsin have been punished enough for this case."
- This week's What?!?! winner: Harry Wait, president of a conservative group called HOT, requested absentee ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason and then turned himself in for committing what is likely a felony. His point was to show the absentee ballot system is flawed. The problem with his theory is that if someone were to do that, and the person whose ballot they stole tries to cast a ballot on election day, it wouldn't work. All it would do is gum up what is widely regarded as a safe and secure system for picking our leaders.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.