Capital W: Squabbling over election procedures doesn't bode well for WEC's future, or America's

Here's what's happening in politics right now: Democrats are winning national elections by millions of votes. Republicans are realizing more voters isn't good for their prospects so they're trying to block efforts to make voting easier. Nonpartisan election administrators who on principle like to make voting easier and the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission are caught in the middle.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.
- Alexander Shur reports Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes won't disavow dark money groups backing his U.S. Senate campaign even though he has said we need to get dark money out of politics. I think we know what he wants.
- U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, continuing to believe that it's better to be talked about, waffled on his previous non-opposition to a same-sex marriage bill and backed major changes to Medicare and Social Security.
- Mitchell Schmidt previews the high stakes (Trump vs. Pence!) Republican gubernatorial primary on Aug. 9. Bonus: Here's a handy list of area contested races.
- This week's What?!?! winner: Before he fades from the political stage, we had to give one more trophy to Michael Gableman, who after making a splash by unexpectedly endorsing decertification of the 2020 election privately said it was impossible.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
