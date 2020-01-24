Capital W: 'Something's wrong' in the state of Wisconsin

This year's state of the state address was classic Gov. Tony Evers: There was the blessing of the mackerel, the stand-and-applaud-or-you-hate-the-Badgers marching band, and even some bipartisan shout-outs for passing non-controversial bills. But there were some aggressive undertones as well. Rather than declaring the state to be strong, he highlighted issues where the gerrymandered Legislature is out of step with the general public such as gun background checks, Medicaid expansion and medical marijuana, stating "something's wrong." He took at least four swipes at his predecessor, noting he brought back science, set foot in a prison, issued pardons for the first time in a decade and didn't call for raising the gas tax by $1, as Gov. Scott Walker claimed Evers might. There also was no acknowledgement that the state no longer has a top-tier tax burden, or that the state's rainy day fund is about to cross $1 billion for the first time ever. Classic.

Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the political universe in 2020.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com or (608) 252-6144.

