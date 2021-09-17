Capital W: Somehow this week's biggest story was not Tommy Thompson's water-skiing injury

It's been quite a week of news! But the story that got the most attention is about a DeForest restaurant owner who posted an anti-government rant on his door blaming President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers for his restaurant closing, which conservatives lapped up. The chaser? Reporter Samara Kalk talked to the owner who admitted it wasn't the government's fault — he closed because his lease was up. And he had received nearly a half-million dollars in COVID relief. And he didn't tell his staff the lease was about to end.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.
- Elizabeth Beyer reported on the Fort Atkinson School Board voting to require masks after a 13-year-old student whose mother said he had COVID-19 died. The board previously declined to have a mask mandate after anti-maskers expressed opposition.
- Emily Hamer and Lucas Robinson reported on conditions at Fort McCoy, which precipitated a request by two Democratic members of Congress to call for an investigation.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports Bill McCoshen isn't running for governor.
- Riley Vetterkind reports Gov. Evers announced a COVID-19 testing requirement for state employees who aren’t vaccinated.
- Also this week (I know!) the Associated Press revealed county clerks had concerns with GOP election investigator Michael Gableman sending them a fishy email that included an attachment created by a former Trump administration official.
- All of which is to say UW System president Tommy Thompson at 79 undergoing surgery for a waterskiing injury barely made the top headlines. Get well soon and better luck next week.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
