Capital W: Somehow this week's biggest story was not Tommy Thompson's water-skiing injury

It's been quite a week of news! But the story that got the most attention is about a DeForest restaurant owner who posted an anti-government rant on his door blaming President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers for his restaurant closing, which conservatives lapped up. The chaser? Reporter Samara Kalk talked to the owner who admitted it wasn't the government's fault — he closed because his lease was up. And he had received nearly a half-million dollars in COVID relief. And he didn't tell his staff the lease was about to end.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

