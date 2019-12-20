Capital W: So much news! It's too much! It's not fair to everybody else!

There was a lot of news this week (not even counting impeachment)! If there's one thread tying much of it together, it's that policies enacted under Republican Gov. Scott Walker continue to have consequences. David Wahlberg's report on UW Hospital nurses seeking to unionize is a reminder that Act 10 mostly got rid of unions, but not the underlying workplace issues. Property taxes are rising as school districts turn to referendums after years of state budgets trying to keep funding in check. It's unlikely the state's youth prison will close by 2021, further delaying the expensive cleanup of a mess that was created by the cost-saving move to close another prison. And as Riley Vetterkind reported, the lame-duck laws Walker signed on his way out of office have led to unintended consequences and stuck taxpayers with a $2.1 million legal bill so far.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political news and analysis from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- An Ozaukee County judge has ordered the purge of more than 200,000 voter registrations after a conservative group filed a lawsuit. The voters didn't respond in time to a mailing from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. An appeals court didn't block the decision, but is expediting the appeal.
- Gov. Tony Evers finally turned over a day's worth of emails to Fox6, moments after they filed a lawsuit. Reminder to politicians: You didn't pay for those records, but you will pay for not turning them over to the public who did.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports Democrats this week cast out a member accused of sexual harassment, two years after doing the same to another member accused of sexual misconduct. Meanwhile, a Republican accused of sexual harassment whose city where he served as mayor settled his case for $325,000 is running for re-election.
- Oh, and Ron Kind voted for impeachment, in case anyone was being held in suspense by the possibility he would alienate his base in order to hang on to pro-Trump moderate independents.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com or (608) 252-6144.