U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner's retirement announcement this week paves the way for what could be an epochal primary for the Republican Party of Wisconsin. The GOP not only has lost its three most senior members of Congress with last year's retirement of House Speaker Paul Ryan and the pending departure of Rep. Sean Duffy, but it also could see a major shake-up in the Legislature should Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald win the seat after leading his party in the chamber for a decade. Not to mention the primary will be an inflection point for a party still grappling with what it will look like in the aftermath of Hurricane Trumpsimus.
- WEDC has a new CEO who was actually one of the applicants and who didn't make political contributions to the governor, Mitchell Schmidt reports.
- The Marquette Law School Poll found Wisconsin voters say tariffs hurt the economy, support background checks for gun sales, back banning assault weapons and like diversity. Reminder to Republicans: 2020 = inflection point.
- Sharp-eyed reporters noted that our Sharpie-wielding president is taking $8 million from military projects at Truax Field in Madison to pay for the supposedly Mexican-financed southern border wall.
- Riley Vetterkind reported on the chances of major legislation passing in the fall session. They're about as good as Hurricane Dorian hitting Alabama.
