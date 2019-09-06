U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner's retirement announcement this week paves the way for what could be an epochal primary for the Republican Party of Wisconsin. The GOP not only has lost its three most senior members of Congress with last year's retirement of House Speaker Paul Ryan and the pending departure of Rep. Sean Duffy, but it also could see a major shake-up in the Legislature should Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald win the seat after leading his party in the chamber for a decade. Not to mention the primary will be an inflection point for a party still grappling with what it will look like in the aftermath of Hurricane Trumpsimus.

