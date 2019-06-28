In 2018 Democrats won all six statewide elections, but Republicans still won 63 out of 99 Assembly seats largely due to politically gerrymandered legislative districts created in secret under total GOP control of state government in 2011. On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it can't do anything about that in two similar cases, presumably leaving the matter up to the majority of voters to resolve. Or the legislative majority elected by a minority of voters. Or more likely the courts again after the Democratic governor and Republican Legislature can't agree on new maps in 2021.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- Riley Vetterkind sat through many hours of floor debate this week to report the Legislature wrapped up its work on the state budget. The $81 billion spending plan heads to Gov. Tony Evers, who hasn't said whether he'll sign it, take the unprecedented step of vetoing all of it or veto the parts he cannot support.
- Chris Rickert reported on who is funding the group that is ruffling the Madison liberal establishment on racial issues. Apparently more than $1 million has come from the state of Wisconsin. Don't expect Republican lawmakers to object.
- The Wisconsin Supreme Court reversed its 2016 decision that the constitution preserves the authority of the state superintendent of public instruction to make department rules, Logan Wroge reports. The court ruled the rule-making process is created by the Legislature, not the constitution. If voters don't like the ruling, they could always amend the constitution to say "the supervision of public instruction shall be vested in a state superintendent for real this time."
- Kelly Meyerhofer reported the UW System will remind students they need 15 credits per semester to graduate on time in four years. Full-time students only need to take 12 credits per semester. Heh-heh. Math.
