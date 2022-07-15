Capital W: Running for higher office just keeps getting more expensive

Candidates are reporting their campaign contributions and spending for the first six months of this critical election year this week. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch set a new record for a non-incumbent with $3.6 million. That still paled in comparison to Gov. Tony Evers' $10 million haul. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson raised $7 million. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes raised $2.1 million. Rep. Tim Ramthun campaigned at Hooters.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.
- The Wisconsin Elections Commission couldn't agree on how to advise local election clerks on ballot drop boxes after the Wisconsin Supreme Court deemed them illegal.
- In national elections, Wisconsin voters matter a lot. In Wisconsin elections, suburban voters matter a lot, Alexander Shur and Mitchell Schmidt report.
- The Dane County lawyer at the center of Wisconsin's role in the Jan. 6 coup attempt is trying to disqualify the lawsuit filed against him because he and the plaintiffs both shop for lawyers at the same firm.
- This week's What?!?! winner: The Democratic candidates running for U.S. Senate declined to weigh in on who can get pregnant after Ron Johnson said women and apparently felt great about his answer.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
