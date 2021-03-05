 Skip to main content
Capital W: Ron Johnson, Tony Evers keep Wisconsin guessing on their 2022 plans

Capital W: Ron Johnson, Tony Evers keep Wisconsin guessing on their 2022 plans

Sen. Ron Johnson has for months now looked like a politician seeking to shore up his base ahead of a re-election campaign, rather than a citizen legislator looking to retire quietly back into the private sector as he said he would during the 2016 campaign. Johnson's turn as lead obstructionist to the $1.9 trillion COVID package channels both his 2010 fiscal hawkishness and the 2016 Trump "fight like hell" ethos, even as it mobilizes his opposition. But Johnson still won't say if he's running again and may truly still be undecided, causing all kinds of traffic jams on the road to 2022. Gov. Tony Evers, whose budget appeals in some ways more to the Democratic base than his 2019 proposal, is also not divulging his 2022 plans. We'll keep asking.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

