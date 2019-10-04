U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told reporters Thursday he sees nothing improper with the president asking a foreign government to investigate a political opponent, essentially giving him a hall pass on the issue at the center of a Democratic impeachment inquiry. Johnson issued a statement later Thursday trying to clean up his comments, only to reaffirm his view that "it is not improper for the president … to ask other governments to provide information for U.S. investigations when it serves the United States’ interests." The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine apparently had a different take when he texted last month: "it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign."
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political news and analysis from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- Meanwhile, Riley Vetterkind reports several Republicans did not give a pass to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, who suggested during a visit to the World Dairy Expo that small family farms might not be able to survive.
- The new F-35 jets won't be taking a pass over Madison before the Air Force decides early next year whether to locate them at Truax Field, Mitchell Schmidt reports.
- The Department of Natural Resources is no longer giving a pass to climate change, Chris Hubbuch reports. After the previous administration scrubbed climate change references from its website, Secretary Preston Cole is calling it "one of the defining issues of our time."
- Gov. Tony Evers announced the 7th Congressional District special election will have to be rescheduled because the original dates he set violated federal election law, which should definitely be a hard pass.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com or (608) 252-6144.