Capital W: Ron Johnson dials up Trumpiness in both public, private statements

Hey, remember when President Donald Trump was telling Bob Woodward privately that COVID-19 was serious, then when talking to the American public he started speculating about injecting disinfectant as treatment? Sen. Ron Johnson seemed to be demonstrating the same split personality this week telling someone posing as a conservative there was "nothing obviously skewed" about the election after previously casting doubt on the results, while in a press release doubling down on the discredited use of horse medicine as a COVID treatment.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

  • Mitchell Schmidt reports state tax collections last year were even higher than previously reported. In case it wasn't already clear: The 2022 gubernatorial election has a cash prize for the winner.
  • Speaking of 2022, Riley Vetterkind has an update on Rebecca Kleefisch and Rep. John Macco inching closer to a run.
  • In May, DNR board chair Fred Prehn consulted with Republican lawmakers about staying on after his term expired to thwart Democrats from taking control, according to emails obtained under the open records law. In June, Prehn told the public he hadn't spoken to Republican lawmakers. Which is worse: scorched-earth politics or lying to the public? You decide.
  • This week's good news, Gov. Tony Evers is extending a $100 gift card bonus for those who get vaccinated by two weeks. At this rate, maybe responsible citizens will qualify for free money once boosters are available?

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

