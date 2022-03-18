Capital W: Robin Vos suffers the consequences of trying to have it both ways

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos tried to have it both ways this week. After meeting with 2020 election deniers behind closed doors, he emerged trying to claim there was widespread fraud (there wasn't) and that the election can't be decertified (True! But not what his GOP haranguers want to hear). For his efforts he got a Donald Trump rant directed at him, a metaphorical threat of violence from Rep. Timothy Ramthun and Gov. Tony Evers calling it one of the dumbest things Vos has ever said.
- Kelly Meyerhofer reports on academic bullying at UW-Madison in the first part of a new series, "Academic Abuse: An Overdue Reckoning." More coming over the next few days.
- Chris Hubbuch reports on the many environmental and renewable energy bills that were left on the table this legislative session, though Democrats see a possible silver lining.
- Lucas Robinson checks in on the GOP Attorney General primary (for which there is no public polling). Adam Jarchow is gaining momentum, presumably for his strong stance on cleaning up graffiti.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports Secretary of State Doug La Follette is running for his 11th term. Republicans have switched from hobbling the office to making it an appointed partisan elections overseer, except probably not if he wins.
- This week's What?!?! winner: Sen. Ron Johnson once again said stay-at-home mothers who receive public subsidies should work at and enroll their children at child care centers to address the worker shortage. The thing about that…
