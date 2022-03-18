 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Capital W: Robin Vos suffers the consequences of trying to have it both ways

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos tried to have it both ways this week. After meeting with 2020 election deniers behind closed doors, he emerged trying to claim there was widespread fraud (there wasn't) and that the election can't be decertified (True! But not what his GOP haranguers want to hear). For his efforts he got a Donald Trump rant directed at him, a metaphorical threat of violence from Rep. Timothy Ramthun and Gov. Tony Evers calling it one of the dumbest things Vos has ever said.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

