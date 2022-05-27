Capital W: Robin Vos has a golden opportunity to show leadership

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has a big decision to make in the next two weeks after his appointee to the Wisconsin Elections Commission resigned for not pretending the 2020 election was rigged. Vos' pick will likely be the next chair of the commission, unless Democrats find the person more objectionable than an actual fake Trump elector. Sen. Kathy Bernier, a former election clerk and one of the first Wisconsin Republicans to acknowledge the truth that the 2020 election was legit, has thrown her hat in the ring.
People are also reading…
- Hands on Wisconsin: Texas mass shooting is every parent's worst nightmare
- 'Silent assassin' Khari Sanford found guilty in shooting deaths of UW doctor and her husband
- Roman Candle on Williamson Street closing, 'It's just a really untenable situation'
- Sen. Ron Johnson says critical race theory, 'wokeness' responsible for school shootings
- Wisconsin couple kills bear that attacked them after breaking into home
- 'Trump lost,' GOP member of Wisconsin Elections Commission says as he resigns, delaying chair vote
- What it means for Wisconsin to repost its assistant football coach position
- Madison approves major housing redevelopment on gateway to Capitol Square
- Monona Grove High School student files civil rights lawsuit against district for 'unreasonable' drug search
- Paisan's building in danger of immediate collapse, owner says; alder calls claim 'over the top'
- Open Jim: Is Braelon Allen on his way to being one of Wisconsin football's best running backs ever?
- Wisconsin football picks up sixth commit of 2023 class with in-state running back
- Amid development boom, Madison may change rules to approve rezoning property
- What Johnny Davis thinks about the future of Wisconsin men’s basketball
- Middleton man gets 33 months in prison in $2.4 million investment Ponzi scheme
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.
- Chris Hubbuch reports on texts showing former Gov. Scott Walker instructed Fred Prehn to stay on the DNR board after his term expired. Walker wanted to counter the Democrats' "racial" view of the world. He may have meant "radical," but honestly who knows?
- Alexander Shur explains how Alex Lasry is able to avoid filing a financial disclosure statement before Aug. 9 primary. Senate rules allow it, but Senate rules allow a lot of things.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports the latest health data show unvaccinated Wisconsinites were twice as likely to be hospitalized and seven times more likely to die than the vaccinated.
- Which of course brings us to this week's What?!?! winner: Sen. Ron Johnson says critical race theory has something to do with the school shooting in Texas.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
Tags
- Politicsintro
- National Convention
- Capital
- Block
- Mayor
- Wisconsin
- Attempt
- Democrats
- Lame Duck
- Law
- Institutes
- Supreme Court
- Josh Kaul
- Constitutionality
- Sean Duffy
- Attorney
- Gop
- Retirement
- Week
- Jim Sensenbrenner
- Shake-up
- Paul Ryan
- Journal
- Matt Defour
- Story
- Literature
- Tip
- Republican Party
- Truax Field
- School
- John Nygren
- Test
- Neighborhood
- Buyback
- Legislation
- Weaponry
- Military
- Polling
- Legislature
- Comment
- Beto O'rourke
- Majority
- Scott Fitzgerald
- Funding
- Carolyn Stanford Taylor
- Superintendent
- Election
- Parliament
- Momentum
- Hotline
- Scott Walker
- Vacancy
- Mitchell Schmidt
- Ron Johnson
- Hall Pass
- Ministries
- Sonny Perdue
- Congressional District
- Pass
- Lawmaker
- Democrat
- Economist
- Job
- Student
- Policy
- Slur
- Education
- School District
- Security Guard
- Government
- Economics
- Ray Cross
- Gun Control
- Freeze
- Supporter
- University
- Work
- Journalism
- Publishing
- Professor
- Agency
- Grad Student
- Uw
- Finance
- Riley Vetterkind
- Athlete
- Republican
- O'trump-district
- Sen.
- Senate
- Secretary
- Poll
- Trump
- Impeachment
- Support
- Voter
- Charles Franklin
- Wisconsin National Guard
- Sentinel
- Brad Schimel
- Donald P. Dunbar
- Adjutant General
- Marquette Law School
- National Guard
- Reckoning
- Prison
- Lawsuit
- Appeals Court
- Tax
- Judge
- State
- Donald Trump
- White House
- Nominee
- Mike Huebsch
- Endorsement
- Mark Pocan
- Guy
- Bank
- Revenue
- Budget
- Marijuana
- Uw Board Of Regents
- Report
- Ticket
- Candidate
- Shortage
- Swing State
- Pence
- Veep
- Card Game
- Secret Hitler
- Liberal
- Senator
- Steve Nass
- Federal Deficit
- Industry
- Surplus
- Absentee Ballot
- Vote
- Primary
- Dan Kelly
- Emily Hamer
- News
- Bernie Sanders
- Campus
- First Amendment
- Sarah Godlewski
- Co-worker
- State Employee
- Second Amendment
- Signaling
- Jill Karofsky
- Commerce
- Calculation
- Sick Leave
- Unemployment Benefit
- Public Policy
- Restaurant
- Restriction
- University Of Wisconsin System
- Fred Risser
- Chris Taylor
- Lawyer
- Deadline
- Re-election
- Conservative
- U.s. Supreme Court
- Estimate
- Constitution
- Jennifer Shilling
- Ross
- Business Community
- Worker
- Pandemic
- Economy
- Increase
- Medicine
- Stay-at-home
- Plan
- Park
- Justice
- Democratic National Committee
- Welfare
- County
- Wisconsin Supreme Court
- Wisconsin Elections Commission
- Administration
- Police
- Answer
- Peacekeeping
- Expert
- Conversation
- Kelly Meyerhofer
- Board Member
- Private School
- Trump Administration
- Statue
- Protester
- Protest
- Politics
- Activist
- Mob
- Confrontation
- Win
- Discussion
- Republicans
- Kayla Huynh
- Tony Evers
- Convention
- Mandate
- Employee
- Finalist
- Federal Government
- Milwaukee
- Foxconn
- Approval
- Elizabeth Beyer
- Kanye West
- Tammy
- Gwen
- Joe Biden
- Kenosha
- Visit
- Committee
- Ruling
- Dane County
- Green Party
- Brian Hagedorn
- Elector
- Ballot
- Rally
- Madison
- Voting Right
- Lower Court
- State Supreme Court
- Ilana Rovner
- Election Day
- Crisis
- Voting
- Alberta Darling
- Robin Vos
- Chair
- Press Conference
- Electoral College
- Certification
- Fee
- Trump Campaign
- Hunting License
- Challenge
- Associated Press
- Capital W
- Prediction
- Hornet
- Decade
- Murder
- Power Struggle
- Speech
- Democratic Party
- Political Science
- Ken Mayer
- Syllabus
- Public Health
- Roadblock
- Obsession
- Allegation
- Election Fraud
- Deborah Kerr
- Jill Underly
- Sleight Of Hand
- Balancing Act
- Reminder
- Riebus
- Janet Bewley
- Vaccine
- Dose
- Manager
- Vaccination
- Priority
- Aid
- Grant
- Math
- Challenger
- Cash
- Kamala Harris
- Rejection
- Mark Born
- Latonya Johnson
- Mask
- Theatre
- Veto
- Interview
- Jim Doyle
- Urging
- Separatism
- Tax Cut
- Tom Tiffany
- Aclu
- Dollar
- Billion
- Brutalist
- Wisconsin Public Service Commission
- Ryan Owens
- Money
- Mandela Barnes
- Tommy Thompson
- Dnr
- Campaign
- Variant
- Requirement
- Startup
- Mccoy
- Fallout
- Jim Steineke
- Party
- Fred Prehn
- John Macco
- Bob Woodward
- Update
- Rebecca Kleefisch
- Energy
- Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Aide
- Tea Party
- Number
- Samara Kalk
- Lease
- Owner
- Andre Jacque
- Nonsense
- Map
- Michael Gableman
- Investigation
- Subpoena
- Chris Hubbuch
- John Delta
- Audit
- Legislator
- Threat
- Assessor
- Meagan Wolfe
- Country
- Editorial Board
- Elections Commission
- Champion
- Nba
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Partisan
- Jury
- Kyle Rittenhouse
- Hunt
- America
- Staff
- Raise
- Unions
- Chris Kapenga
- Talent
- Caliber
- Blocker
- Fraud
- Unemployment
- Order
- Drop Box
- Alexander Shur
- Anti-racism
- Mike Pence
- Kevin Nicholson
- U.s. Senate
- Natural Resources
- Child Care
- Timothy Ramthun
- Parents
- Website
- Election Committee
- Option
- Scientist
- Lincoln Hills
- Deal
- High Court
- Congressman
- Rant
- Haranguer
- Bill Mccoshen
- Wing
- Uw System
- Chancellor
- Seat
- Jim Henderson
- Glenn Grothman
- New York
- Abortion
- Clinic
- Bombing
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!