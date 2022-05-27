 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Capital W: Robin Vos has a golden opportunity to show leadership

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has a big decision to make in the next two weeks after his appointee to the Wisconsin Elections Commission resigned for not pretending the 2020 election was rigged. Vos' pick will likely be the next chair of the commission, unless Democrats find the person more objectionable than an actual fake Trump elector. Sen. Kathy Bernier, a former election clerk and one of the first Wisconsin Republicans to acknowledge the truth that the 2020 election was legit, has thrown her hat in the ring.

People are also reading…

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics