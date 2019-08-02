Assembly Republican leadership made waves earlier this week following reports they wouldn't allow a state assemblyman who is paralyzed to join committee meetings by phone. On Thursday, the story intensified after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, doubled down by accused the lawmaker, Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg, of political grandstanding in his quest to seek accommodations. In a letter, Vos proposed providing video footage of meetings to Anderson and allowing committee members to take votes without being physically present, but Anderson said it's not enough. The dispute remains unresolved.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- Republicans sued Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul over his compliance with the lame-duck laws that limited his authority. Riley Vetterkind reports on the fifth lawsuit filed so far in the battle over the laws.
- Kelly Meyerhofer reports the state consistently snubbed the Department of Corrections' requests for new facilities over the past decade. Wisconsin has approved only 21 cents for ever dollar in funding requested by DOC for facilities from 2007 to 2017.
- Meyerhofer reported earlier in the week a state agency overseeing Wisconsin's for-profit colleges is beefing up its watchdog role after it had atrophied following a transition two years ago.
- Chris Hubbuch reports that Gov. Tony Evers has unveiled plans to create new limits on farm field runoff to keep nitrates, Wisconsin's most widespread groundwater contaminant, out of drinking water.
