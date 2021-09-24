Capital W: Republicans want few changes to maps they made in 2011 with massive changes

Republicans introduced a resolution this week to be passed next week that calls for new legislative maps to be drawn with as few changes as possible. The argument is so laughably rich it makes Richie Rich look like a hobo. As the Democrats like to point out, when Republicans drew the maps in 2011 to maximize their partisan advantage they moved 2.3 million voters into new Assembly districts. A decade earlier when the federal courts drew maps they moved only 0.3 million voters. With the Wisconsin Supreme Court agreeing to hear the redistricting case this week, it appears the Republican scheme is to have the gerrymandered Legislature set guidelines and then argue before the courts that those guidelines must be followed.
- Riley Vetterkind reports that Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is throwing his weight behind universal background checks and so-called red flag laws to curb gun violence. Yeah, that's not going to happen (see above).
- Mitchell Schmidt reports Sen. Andre Jacque's office, after a month of silence on their boss being in the hospital with that disease he doesn't think people should be forced to be vaccinated against, said Jacque was released from the hospital. In reality he was transferred to a long-term care facility. Slightly different.
- Emily Hamer reports a new process at Fox Lake Correctional for screening prison mail for drug-laced paper has reduced overdoses, but some inmates are complaining about mail being shredded. The process could be coming to other prisons, so we'll see if any Dane County residents complain.
- In this week's good news, at least one Wisconsin Republican is standing up to the election investigation nonsense.
