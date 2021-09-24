 Skip to main content
Capital W: Republicans want few changes to maps they made in 2011 with massive changes

Republicans introduced a resolution this week to be passed next week that calls for new legislative maps to be drawn with as few changes as possible. The argument is so laughably rich it makes Richie Rich look like a hobo. As the Democrats like to point out, when Republicans drew the maps in 2011 to maximize their partisan advantage they moved 2.3 million voters into new Assembly districts. A decade earlier when the federal courts drew maps they moved only 0.3 million voters. With the Wisconsin Supreme Court agreeing to hear the redistricting case this week, it appears the Republican scheme is to have the gerrymandered Legislature set guidelines and then argue before the courts that those guidelines must be followed.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

