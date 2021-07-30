 Skip to main content
Capital W: Republicans turn on each other over COVID protocols, election review

Republicans (how do we put this gently?) are still struggling to unify behind a cohesive 2022 message. This week Speaker Robin Vos continued to downplay attempts by the Trump wing to investigate the 2020 election. You know, that thing where some Republicans think it's wise to make their voters doubt the system, and then hope that doesn't cause them to not vote…? Then former Republican governor and breaker of things Tommy Thompson pushed back against Sen. Steve Nass' call to block UW campuses from requiring masks, testing or vaccinations.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

