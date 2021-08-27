 Skip to main content
Capital W: Republicans triple (quadruple?) down on investigating the 2020 election

For most Americans, the 2020 election is over (that's why Joe Biden gets blamed for the debacle in Afghanistan more than art-of-the-Taliban-dealmaker Donald Trump). But Wisconsin Republicans now say they could spend $680,000 on their neverending election review. For those who keep forgetting: Massive election fraud is pretty much impossible in Wisconsin given our election security. Minor election fraud is miniscule. Republicans complain that events like Madison's Democracy in the Park were illegal, but courts have already dismissed those concerns as they pertain to 2020. It's an amazing amount of influence for someone who got booed at his own rally for encouraging COVID vaccines.

