Capital W: Republicans triple (quadruple?) down on investigating the 2020 election

For most Americans, the 2020 election is over (that's why Joe Biden gets blamed for the debacle in Afghanistan more than art-of-the-Taliban-dealmaker Donald Trump). But Wisconsin Republicans now say they could spend $680,000 on their neverending election review. For those who keep forgetting: Massive election fraud is pretty much impossible in Wisconsin given our election security. Minor election fraud is miniscule. Republicans complain that events like Madison's Democracy in the Park were illegal, but courts have already dismissed those concerns as they pertain to 2020. It's an amazing amount of influence for someone who got booed at his own rally for encouraging COVID vaccines.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.
- Kelly Meyerhofer reports Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke is standing up to members of his own party who are trying to control the University of Wisconsin's COVID mitigation plans. Earlier in the week UW System president Tommy Thompson did the same. They win this week's door prize.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports a Democratic lawmaker called for donations to defeat an anti-mask, anti-vaccine mandate Republican senator in the hospital with COVID. Just gonna drop this here.
- Gov. Tony Evers is offering $100 gift cards to those who get the COVID vaccine by Labor Day. To those who already got it he says…
- Not much good news this week, but, hey, more COVID cash announcements!
