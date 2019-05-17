Republicans gather in Oshkosh this weekend for their annual convention where Sen. Ron Johnson will be ensconced as the party's new leader after Gov. Scott Walker lost last year and House Speaker Paul Ryan left office. Riley Vetterkind, who previewed the convention on Monday, will be there to cover the action. One dynamic to watch: Walker, who has continued to be politically active, won't be speaking during the main convention session on Saturday. An internal analysis paints a not-so-kind portrait of the party's Walker years, finding it "drifted from its roots as a grassroots organization and became a top-down bureaucracy, disconnected from local activists, recklessly reliant on outside consultants, and took for granted money that was raised to keep the Party functioning properly."

