Republicans gather in Oshkosh this weekend for their annual convention where Sen. Ron Johnson will be ensconced as the party's new leader after Gov. Scott Walker lost last year and House Speaker Paul Ryan left office. Riley Vetterkind, who previewed the convention on Monday, will be there to cover the action. One dynamic to watch: Walker, who has continued to be politically active, won't be speaking during the main convention session on Saturday. An internal analysis paints a not-so-kind portrait of the party's Walker years, finding it "drifted from its roots as a grassroots organization and became a top-down bureaucracy, disconnected from local activists, recklessly reliant on outside consultants, and took for granted money that was raised to keep the Party functioning properly."
- The state's unemployment rate hit a new low last month. Mark Sommerhauser uncovered that Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have put the brakes on Walker administration efforts to crack down on unemployment fraud, which critics said was discouraging eligible people from applying for benefits.
- There was a lot of budget action this week as the Legislature learned it has $753 million more to work with than expected. The Joint Finance Committee put in doubt a bipartisan plan to address homelessness while adding more money for technical colleges than Evers initially requested.
- Kaul also announced this week the state is suing Purdue Pharma for deceptive marketing of opioids. Liberal groups had criticized his predecessor for not taking that step.
- Finally, the Assembly passed a series of abortion-related bills that have virtually no chance of being signed into law. David Wahlberg provided an in-depth Q&A on a so-called "born-alive abortion" bill.
