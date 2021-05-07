Capital W: Republicans reject $3.4 billion in new revenue so they can cut taxes

Republicans began slicing and dicing Gov. Tony Evers' budget this week by gouging a $3.4 billion hole in it while calling for more tax cuts. Budget co-chair Rep. Mark Born defended the rejection of $1.6 billion in federal Medicaid expansion dollars by calling it "a health insurance welfare program." Republicans also rejected Evers' attempt to scale back the manufacturing tax credit, which Democrats have called "corporate welfare." So lots of disagreement, but bipartisan agreement that "welfare" is a bad word.
- Riley Vetterkind reports on progress in the eventual closing of the embattled Lincoln Hills juvenile prison with the approval of additional beds at Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center.
- More budget news (get used to it): Mitchell Schmidt reports GOP lawmakers want to meet with Evers about how he plans to use $3.2 billion in federal stimulus funds. Keep an eye on this storyline: Evers could potentially use the funds to shore up budget items that Republicans cut.
- Vice President Kamala Harris made her first visit to Wisconsin to talk about infrastructure. Republicans criticized her for not being at the Mexican border to address immigration. This story comes with a T-shirt.
- This week's good news: Chris Hubbuch reports nearly all of Wisconsin's coal plants can't compete economically with nearby renewable wind and solar options.
