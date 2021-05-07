 Skip to main content
Capital W: Republicans reject $3.4 billion in new revenue so they can cut taxes

Republicans began slicing and dicing Gov. Tony Evers' budget this week by gouging a $3.4 billion hole in it while calling for more tax cuts. Budget co-chair Rep. Mark Born defended the rejection of $1.6 billion in federal Medicaid expansion dollars by calling it "a health insurance welfare program." Republicans also rejected Evers' attempt to scale back the manufacturing tax credit, which Democrats have called "corporate welfare." So lots of disagreement, but bipartisan agreement that "welfare" is a bad word.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

