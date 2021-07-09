 Skip to main content
Capital W: Republicans push all in on tax cuts; Tony Evers folds with the big stack

Gov. Tony Evers signed the Republican-authored biennial budget trying to take credit for the more than $2 billion in income tax cuts, which Democrats had previously criticized for being skewed toward the rich. Republicans complained Evers isn't being a "fighter," even though that's not necessarily a trait suburban swing voters crave. Evers now heads into 2022 able to sprinkle hundreds of millions in COVID cash to pet liberal causes the Republicans didn't fund while assuring moderates he's still their man

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

