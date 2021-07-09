Capital W: Republicans push all in on tax cuts; Tony Evers folds with the big stack

Gov. Tony Evers signed the Republican-authored biennial budget trying to take credit for the more than $2 billion in income tax cuts, which Democrats had previously criticized for being skewed toward the rich. Republicans complained Evers isn't being a "fighter," even though that's not necessarily a trait suburban swing voters crave. Evers now heads into 2022 able to sprinkle hundreds of millions in COVID cash to pet liberal causes the Republicans didn't fund while assuring moderates he's still their man.
- Chris Hubbuch reports on the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision to back the Evers administration and environmentalists over the Republican Legislature, WMC and big ag. It's particularly surprising given the swing vote was Chief Justice Annette Ziegler, whose 2007 election WMC heavily supported as part of a conservative court takeover in response to a 2005 decision that spooked manufacturers.
- Kelly Meyerhofer reports the new UW System president search committee is larger, more diverse and includes faculty and staff. The bar for what they must accomplish is pretty low.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports on Evers vetoing a bill that would have created a legislative HR office with the ability to shield misconduct records from the public, a win for public records advocates.
- Finally, some light-hearted news: Colby could become Wisconsin's official state cheese under a bill that got a public hearing this week. (It could be good news, but what does Monterey Jack think about it?)
