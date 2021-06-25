 Skip to main content
Capital W: Republicans prepared to pass brutalist $87.5 billion budget

The $87.5 billion state budget the Assembly and Senate are set to pass next week cuts billions of dollars in taxes, adds a modest increase in K-12 funding that school districts say isn't enough and leaves some of the state's major challenges like juvenile prisons, broadband expansion and an aging unemployment system in the hands of Gov. Tony Evers to fix with federal COVID cash. It even blocks the state from participating in what could have been a game-changing redevelopment of Downtown Madison by replacing the dated and ugly GEF I building with new state historical and veterans museums. The GOP budget in a word: Brutalist.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:

