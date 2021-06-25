Capital W: Republicans prepared to pass brutalist $87.5 billion budget

The $87.5 billion state budget the Assembly and Senate are set to pass next week cuts billions of dollars in taxes, adds a modest increase in K-12 funding that school districts say isn't enough and leaves some of the state's major challenges like juvenile prisons, broadband expansion and an aging unemployment system in the hands of Gov. Tony Evers to fix with federal COVID cash. It even blocks the state from participating in what could have been a game-changing redevelopment of Downtown Madison by replacing the dated and ugly GEF I building with new state historical and veterans museums. The GOP budget in a word: Brutalist.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- The cost of investigating theoretical fraud in the 2020 election is becoming clear as Speaker Robin Vos is shelling out more than $30,000 in taxpayer dollars for a probe. (Reminder: We already did the investigation and didn't spend any taxpayer dollars!)
- Riley Vetterkind reports the Legislature is pushing to create a human resources office that would shield employee records (that you, the taxpayer, own) from the public.
- Chris Hubbuch reports on the power play politics of the Natural Resources Board. Seems picayune, but these boards do stuff.
- Finally, in this week's good news, there was bipartisan support for ending the personal property tax. Not unanimous, but what is?
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
