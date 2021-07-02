Capital W: Republicans prepare to send $87.5 billion budget to governor

Wisconsin may be well on its way to having a new state budget by next week. The Assembly, then Senate this week approved the $87.5 billion Republican-authored document with the most Democratic votes in years. It's a brutalist budget, spending less than 10% of what Gov. Tony Evers wanted for K-12 education and striking out nearly all of his policy priorities. Still, the budget would create monumental tax cuts to the tune of more than $3 billion, fueled by a $4.4 billion surplus. It'll soon be up to Evers whether it makes sense to sign it, where he could then make use of his broad partial veto authority. Axing the full budget may not be palatable — a nonpartisan state agency this week determined Wisconsin wouldn't be eligible for more than $2 billion in federal aid if the governor vetoed the budget in full.