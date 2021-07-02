 Skip to main content
Capital W: Republicans prepare to send $87.5 billion budget to governor

Capital W: Republicans prepare to send $87.5 billion budget to governor

Wisconsin may be well on its way to having a new state budget by next week. The Assembly, then Senate this week approved the $87.5 billion Republican-authored document with the most Democratic votes in years. It's a brutalist budget, spending less than 10% of what Gov. Tony Evers wanted for K-12 education and striking out nearly all of his policy priorities. Still, the budget would create monumental tax cuts to the tune of more than $3 billion, fueled by a $4.4 billion surplus. It'll soon be up to Evers whether it makes sense to sign it, where he could then make use of his broad partial veto authority. Axing the full budget may not be palatable — a nonpartisan state agency this week determined Wisconsin wouldn't be eligible for more than $2 billion in federal aid if the governor vetoed the budget in full.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:

  • Evers this week helped deliver a big win in the world of sports betting. Under a deal struck with the Oneida Nation, sports betting would be allowed at the tribe's casinos if the federal government signs off. 
  • And a win for open records! A Dane County judge ruled the state Assembly’s initial refusal and then eight-month delay in releasing copies of sexual harassment records involving a state lawmaker violated open records laws.
  • Chris Hubbuch reports on a big update in the covert world of ... energy regulation? The Wisconsin Public Service Commission agreed this week to reconsider a controversial power line through southwest Wisconsin amid revelations that a former member carried on secret communications with employees of utilities involved in the project.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

