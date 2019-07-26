The University of Wisconsin's in-state tuition is set to remain frozen for a seventh and eighth year, but this week Republicans floated a framework for a future thaw that would limit increases to inflation while freezing rates for each incoming class, Kelly Meyerhofer reported. The tuition freeze has been politically popular for Republicans and Democrats as a way to keep college affordable (not to mention, for some, the squeeze it puts on cat music research). But it's another one of those policies that benefit the wealthy and poor alike (as opposed to, say, targeted financial aid). Republicans are also looking at a way to scale back the rise in student fees. The approach has not been embraced by UW.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- A proposed federal rule could end food stamp benefits for 25,000 households in Wisconsin, Riley Vetterkind reports.
- DATCP Secretary-designee Brad Pfaff criticized the budget committee for not addressing farmer mental health, eliciting a swift rebuke from Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. Like his fellow cabinet members, Pfaff doesn't appear any closer to Senate confirmation. Maybe it's time we drop the "designee" and just call him "Secretary." Oh, we already did? OK. Cool.
- The Illinois and Michigan attorneys general came out against a controversial transmission line that would run through part of Dane County. Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul did not respond to Chris Hubbuch's request for comment.
- Hubbuch also reported on the DNR urging 125 municipalities to test their wastewater treatment plants for PFAS, which are known as "forever chemicals" because they are difficult to remove from the environment. The state might need new approaches for handling such a health threat, though apparently holding a huge conference is not the best way to brainstorm.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com or (608) 252-6144.