Republicans this week finally settled on a plan to fix the damn roads, though it extracts no extra money from drivers from Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan and elsewhere. Instead Wisconsin vehicle owners would see a $10 increase in their vehicle registration fees (plus a $95 boost in title transfers, more than doubling a fee paid during vehicle purchases). Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald warned Gov. Tony Evers' proposed gas tax increase would make Wisconsin's gas tax the fifth-highest in the country. Registration fees are 2-5 times higher for neighboring state drivers, so they would probably be happy not to pay more for their trips to the Dells.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- David Wahlberg wrote about Wisconsin's medical malpractice fund having a whopping $1 billion surplus. It's especially notable because the last time there was a divided government budget stalemate, lawmakers grabbed $200 million from the fund to end a budget stalemate. The Supreme Court later ruled they had to pay it back.
- Kelly Meyerhofer broke down the final report card on how many jobs were created under Gov. Scott Walker, which showed he either still didn't reach his 250,000 jobs pledge or just barely reached it. Whichever way you measure it doesn't really matter though because the pledge was for his first term.
- Riley Vetterkind covered the Senate sending a package of abortion bills to Evers who plans to veto them.
- Chris Hubbuch revealed how while we all have to power our microwave ovens, energy companies are looking to recoup profits on obsolete coal power plants. According to ratepayer advocates: That ain't workin'.
