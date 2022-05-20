 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Capital W: Republicans party in Dane County as 2020 continues to cast a long shadow

The Republican Party of Wisconsin is meeting in Middleton this weekend to hash out their party platform and potentially endorse a candidate for governor, or not. Mitchell Schmidt reported on the stakes for a party being pushed further to the fringe by its Trump base, while needing to not get too far from the center where Wisconsin generally is. 

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

