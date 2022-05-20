Capital W: Republicans party in Dane County as 2020 continues to cast a long shadow

The Republican Party of Wisconsin is meeting in Middleton this weekend to hash out their party platform and potentially endorse a candidate for governor, or not. Mitchell Schmidt reported on the stakes for a party being pushed further to the fringe by its Trump base, while needing to not get too far from the center where Wisconsin generally is.
Capital W
- Schmidt also reports on UW-Madison selecting Jennifer Mnookin as its next chancellor, which led Republicans to accuse her of being a California liberal. Welcome to Madison!
- Alexander Shur reports millionaire Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry was granted an extension on his annual financial report, so he won't have to show anyone the money until after the Aug. 9 primary.
- A Dane County judge is calling claims that grants to municipal election efforts amount to bribery "ridiculous."
- This week's What!?!? winner: An attorney for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos compared Michael Gableman to Batman. In a courtroom. Some days… amirite?
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
