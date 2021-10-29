 Skip to main content
Capital W: Republicans jump to conclusions in election investigation, call for Republicans to resign

Capital W: Republicans jump to conclusions in election investigation, call for Republicans to resign

The Racine County sheriff got national attention this week when he announced he had found "proof of statewide election law violations." He didn't. But that didn't stop Republicans from calling for the resignation (again) of the elections administrator and the bipartisan elections commission, which had voted to prevent special voting deputies from entering nursing homes. The Legislative Audit Bureau had already pointed out that the commission's decision did not follow state law, but also recommended the Legislature clarify when deputies should not be allowed into nursing homes (you know, like, during a pandemic). The Racine investigation did find eight cases in one nursing home where families said their loved one didn't have the mental faculties to vote. If someone (a Democratic operative? A Republican operative? A nurse who was just trying to help? We don't know!) had coerced patients to vote a certain way or filled out their ballot, that would be a crime. But the investigators didn't get to the bottom of that before announcing their "proof."

