Capital W: Republicans jump to conclusions in election investigation, call for Republicans to resign

The Racine County sheriff got national attention this week when he announced he had found "proof of statewide election law violations." He didn't. But that didn't stop Republicans from calling for the resignation (again) of the elections administrator and the bipartisan elections commission, which had voted to prevent special voting deputies from entering nursing homes. The Legislative Audit Bureau had already pointed out that the commission's decision did not follow state law, but also recommended the Legislature clarify when deputies should not be allowed into nursing homes (you know, like, during a pandemic). The Racine investigation did find eight cases in one nursing home where families said their loved one didn't have the mental faculties to vote. If someone (a Democratic operative? A Republican operative? A nurse who was just trying to help? We don't know!) had coerced patients to vote a certain way or filled out their ballot, that would be a crime. But the investigators didn't get to the bottom of that before announcing their "proof."
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.
- More on the election audit: The Legislative Council said it was "arguably reasonable" that Madison didn't provide the LAB with original copies of voting materials. The Legislative Reference Bureau later said the law did not preclude Madison from providing those records. Worth noting that those two statements are not contradictory.
- Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch downplayed threats to school board members, noting she had faced threats during the 2011 Act 10 protests. She also called for ballot harvesting "mercenaries" to help Republicans win in 2022.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports the Madison assessor is warning a Republican bill that seeks to make housing more affordable, might shift property taxes from businesses to homeowners. The bills passed without much ado.
- This week's good news: Kelly Meyerhofer reports the UW System will follow federal regulations requiring more employees to get the COVID vaccine.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
Tags
- Politicsintro
- National Convention
- Capital
- Block
- Mayor
- Wisconsin
- Attempt
- Democrats
- Lame Duck
- Law
- Institutes
- Supreme Court
- Josh Kaul
- Constitutionality
- Sean Duffy
- Attorney
- Gop
- Retirement
- Week
- Jim Sensenbrenner
- Shake-up
- Paul Ryan
- Journal
- Matt Defour
- Story
- Literature
- Tip
- Republican Party
- Truax Field
- School
- John Nygren
- Test
- Neighborhood
- Buyback
- Legislation
- Weaponry
- Military
- Polling
- Legislature
- Comment
- Beto O'rourke
- Majority
- Scott Fitzgerald
- Funding
- Carolyn Stanford Taylor
- Superintendent
- Election
- Parliament
- Momentum
- Hotline
- Scott Walker
- Vacancy
- Mitchell Schmidt
- Ron Johnson
- Hall Pass
- Ministries
- Sonny Perdue
- Congressional District
- Pass
- Lawmaker
- Democrat
- Economist
- Job
- Student
- Policy
- Slur
- Education
- School District
- Security Guard
- Government
- Economics
- Ray Cross
- Gun Control
- Freeze
- Supporter
- University
- Work
- Journalism
- Publishing
- Professor
- Agency
- Grad Student
- Uw
- Finance
- Riley Vetterkind
- Athlete
- Republican
- O'trump-district
- Sen.
- Senate
- Secretary
- Poll
- Trump
- Impeachment
- Support
- Voter
- Charles Franklin
- Wisconsin National Guard
- Sentinel
- Brad Schimel
- Donald P. Dunbar
- Adjutant General
- Marquette Law School
- National Guard
- Reckoning
- Prison
- Lawsuit
- Appeals Court
- Tax
- Judge
- State
- Donald Trump
- White House
- Nominee
- Mike Huebsch
- Endorsement
- Mark Pocan
- Guy
- Bank
- Revenue
- Budget
- Marijuana
- Uw Board Of Regents
- Report
- Ticket
- Candidate
- Shortage
- Swing State
- Pence
- Veep
- Card Game
- Secret Hitler
- Liberal
- Senator
- Steve Nass
- Federal Deficit
- Industry
- Surplus
- Absentee Ballot
- Vote
- Primary
- Dan Kelly
- Emily Hamer
- News
- Bernie Sanders
- Campus
- First Amendment
- Sarah Godlewski
- Co-worker
- State Employee
- Second Amendment
- Signaling
- Jill Karofsky
- Commerce
- Calculation
- Sick Leave
- Unemployment Benefit
- Public Policy
- Restaurant
- Restriction
- University Of Wisconsin System
- Fred Risser
- Chris Taylor
- Lawyer
- Deadline
- Re-election
- Conservative
- U.s. Supreme Court
- Estimate
- Constitution
- Jennifer Shilling
- Ross
- Business Community
- Worker
- Pandemic
- Economy
- Increase
- Medicine
- Stay-at-home
- Plan
- Park
- Justice
- Democratic National Committee
- Welfare
- County
- Wisconsin Supreme Court
- Wisconsin Elections Commission
- Administration
- Police
- Answer
- Peacekeeping
- Expert
- Conversation
- Kelly Meyerhofer
- Board Member
- Private School
- Trump Administration
- Statue
- Protester
- Protest
- Politics
- Activist
- Mob
- Confrontation
- Win
- Discussion
- Republicans
- Kayla Huynh
- Tony Evers
- Convention
- Mandate
- Employee
- Finalist
- Federal Government
- Milwaukee
- Foxconn
- Approval
- Elizabeth Beyer
- Kanye West
- Tammy
- Gwen
- Joe Biden
- Kenosha
- Visit
- Committee
- Ruling
- Dane County
- Green Party
- Brian Hagedorn
- Elector
- Ballot
- Rally
- Madison
- Voting Right
- Lower Court
- State Supreme Court
- Ilana Rovner
- Election Day
- Crisis
- Voting
- Alberta Darling
- Robin Vos
- Chair
- Press Conference
- Electoral College
- Certification
- Fee
- Trump Campaign
- Hunting License
- Challenge
- Associated Press
- Capital W
- Prediction
- Hornet
- Decade
- Murder
- Power Struggle
- Speech
- Democratic Party
- Political Science
- Ken Mayer
- Syllabus
- Public Health
- Roadblock
- Obsession
- Allegation
- Election Fraud
- Deborah Kerr
- Jill Underly
- Sleight Of Hand
- Balancing Act
- Reminder
- Riebus
- Janet Bewley
- Vaccine
- Dose
- Manager
- Vaccination
- Priority
- Aid
- Grant
- Math
- Challenger
- Cash
- Kamala Harris
- Rejection
- Mark Born
- Latonya Johnson
- Mask
- Theatre
- Veto
- Interview
- Jim Doyle
- Urging
- Separatism
- Tax Cut
- Tom Tiffany
- Aclu
- Dollar
- Billion
- Brutalist
- Wisconsin Public Service Commission
- Ryan Owens
- Money
- Mandela Barnes
- Tommy Thompson
- Dnr
- Campaign
- Variant
- Requirement
- Startup
- Mccoy
- Fallout
- Jim Steineke
- Party
- Fred Prehn
- John Macco
- Bob Woodward
- Update
- Rebecca Kleefisch
- Energy
- Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Aide
- Tea Party
- Number
- Samara Kalk
- Lease
- Owner
- Andre Jacque
- Nonsense
- Map
- Michael Gableman
- Investigation
- Subpoena
- Chris Hubbuch
- John Delta
- Audit
- Legislator
- Threat
- Assessor
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!