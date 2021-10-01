 Skip to main content
Capital W: Republicans issue election investigation subpoenas despite outstanding questions

Breaking news this morning as Republicans led by taxpayer-funded election investigator Michael Gableman have issued subpoenas. It's another opportunity to point out the problems with this investigation: Recounts and investigations have found no evidence of massive fraud (only a few cases have been charged out of millions of votes cast); the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau is conducting its own review; courts have already ruled on the procedural issues raised by Republicans (they should have been raised before the election, not after); Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who has authorized the investigation, hung out on the loser's airplane; Oh! and Gableman apparently has a former Trump administration official working on the case. Did we miss anything?

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

