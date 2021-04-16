Capital W: Republicans drop clues about their budget priorities (hint: tax cuts)

Republicans have yet to reveal their budget proposal, but they hinted at some of their priorities this week with the Assembly and Senate passing bills trying to get Gov. Tony Evers to use COVID cash for property tax cuts, road projects, small business grants, tourism assistance and nursing home aid (Evers is expected to veto). Meanwhile Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu made clear the budget would not include legalization of marijuana or Medicaid expansion, as Evers has proposed, but will include a tax cut that's not the property tax cut. It's all part of the Republican plan to shrink government until it's smaller than a breadbox.