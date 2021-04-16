 Skip to main content
Capital W: Republicans drop clues about their budget priorities (hint: tax cuts)

Republicans have yet to reveal their budget proposal, but they hinted at some of their priorities this week with the Assembly and Senate passing bills trying to get Gov. Tony Evers to use COVID cash for property tax cuts, road projects, small business grants, tourism assistance and nursing home aid (Evers is expected to veto). Meanwhile Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu made clear the budget would not include legalization of marijuana or Medicaid expansion, as Evers has proposed, but will include a tax cut that's not the property tax cut. It's all part of the Republican plan to shrink government until it's smaller than a breadbox.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

