Capital W: Republicans continue to resist statewide strategy to address public health crisis

As President Joe Biden rolls out a national strategy for defeating COVID-19, some Wisconsin Republicans are trying to undo Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate. The Republicans, many of whom rode the antigovernment Tea Party wave to power amidst the economic anxiety of the Great Recession, continue to prioritize freedom from government regulation over public health, which requires some shared sacrifice. New legislative maps in 2022 could illuminate the priority of voters.
- The state Democratic Party raised 2.5x more than the state Republican Party last year. Just a reminder it was Republicans who blew the lid off of campaign fundraising limits a few years ago and Democrats who cried foul. There's a word for that in politics: Conceivable.
- Kelly Meyerhofer interviewed UW political science professor Ken Mayer about a 2019 syllabus controversy in which a student and conservative media cried foul because Mayer wrote that critics view Trump as "an overt threat to the Republic.” The syllabus should probably be updated to say "critics and history."
- Mitchell Schmidt reports on Gov. Tony Evers going 0 for 7 in special sessions with the Republican Legislature so far. Previously only eight of 97 special sessions in state history yielded nothing.
- Some good news: There's a bipartisan proposal to ban police chokeholds and create more transparency for when police use force.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
