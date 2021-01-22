 Skip to main content
Capital W: Republicans continue to resist statewide strategy to address public health crisis

As President Joe Biden rolls out a national strategy for defeating COVID-19, some Wisconsin Republicans are trying to undo Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate. The Republicans, many of whom rode the antigovernment Tea Party wave to power amidst the economic anxiety of the Great Recession, continue to prioritize freedom from government regulation over public health, which requires some shared sacrifice. New legislative maps in 2022 could illuminate the priority of voters.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

