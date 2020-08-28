Capital W: Republicans continue to push the narrative that government is bad

When historians look back on this past decade, they might remark on the ideological clash between pro-government Democrats and anti-government Republicans. At the Republican National Convention this week a key message was blaming the problems facing this country not on the current administration's dismantling of government institutions, but the 47-year government career of Joe Biden. The anti-government messaging is not new to this century, but it flourished in Wisconsin under Gov. Scott Walker. The ideological clash may explain why we saw a parade of Wisconsin elected officials speaking at last week's DNC, but no Wisconsin elected officials, not even Walker, in prime time at this week's RNC. The bios for the Wisconsinites who did speak emphasized they were farmers and manufacturers, rather than appointed members of government boards.
Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the erstwhile center of the political universe that was not mentioned by name in the president's acceptance speech in 2020.
- Republicans blamed Gov. Tony Evers not mobilizing more National Guard members in Kenosha before a vigilante killed two people during violent protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The Democrats responded that this is Trump's America. This week's events will undoubtedly reverberate in Wisconsin through Nov. 3 and 2022.
- Kelly Meyerhofer reports on concerns about UW-Madison's campus reopening plan amid the still-a-thing COVID-19 pandemic.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports conservatives are once again suing Evers to block his new public health emergency and statewide mask mandate. They are also suing to overturn Dane County's emergency order blocking in-person instruction for students in grades 3-12. After all, individuals can make their own decisions about health care.
- Chris Hubbuch reports on the latest clash between environmental groups and industry groups over the regulation of PFAS chemicals. After all, companies can make their own decisions about... OK, historians, you get it.
