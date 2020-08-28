 Skip to main content
Capital W: Republicans continue to push the narrative that government is bad

When historians look back on this past decade, they might remark on the ideological clash between pro-government Democrats and anti-government Republicans. At the Republican National Convention this week a key message was blaming the problems facing this country not on the current administration's dismantling of government institutions, but the 47-year government career of Joe Biden. The anti-government messaging is not new to this century, but it flourished in Wisconsin under Gov. Scott Walker. The ideological clash may explain why we saw a parade of Wisconsin elected officials speaking at last week's DNC, but no Wisconsin elected officials, not even Walker, in prime time at this week's RNC. The bios for the Wisconsinites who did speak emphasized they were farmers and manufacturers, rather than appointed members of government boards.

Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the erstwhile center of the political universe that was not mentioned by name in the president's acceptance speech in 2020.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

