Capital W: Republicans bringing back vetoed election bills

With the legislative session just weeks away, Republicans in the Senate plan to reintroduce a handful of election-related measures that would place tighter restrictions on absentee ballots, among other measures.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said the package of election-related measures will likely be based on last year’s report from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau, which found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election but did make recommendations on how elections can be improved.

If passed by both chambers, the bills could be headed to a veto by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who struck down similar proposals last year that he declared to be “anti-democratic.”

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

  • Chris Hubbuch reports that, with more than 4,100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dane County over the New year’s weekend, Wisconsin’s cumulative number of total cases since the pandemic began has surpassed 1 million. Not a great start to 2022.
  • Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he wants former state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman’s review of the 2020 election finished by the end of the month so Republicans can draft legislation before the session concludes in March. Vos’ request sets a short timeframe for Gableman to wrap up his review, which has been bogged down by multiple court battles over public records and subpoenas.
  • Legislative Republicans introduced a package of bills Tuesday that would divert around $25 million in federal COVID-19 relief money toward recruiting and retaining law enforcement officers, Alex Shur reports. Like almost every effort by Republicans to direct the use of federal spending since the pandemic started, the bills may be poised for a veto by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Speaking of federal dollars, Senate Republicans have proposed constitutional amendments to gain final say over how the governor spends those bucks.
  • This week’s good news (for those struggling to find a COVID-19 test, that is): Public Health Madison and Dane County will open an appointment-only testing clinic at Madison’s Alliant Energy Center this Monday, Logan Wroge reports. Unlike the last time Alliant served as a testing facility, the operation won't be drive-thru style.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

