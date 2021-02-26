Capital W: Republicans blame too much voting for 2020 presidential election loss

After they lost the 2012 presidential election, Republicans led by possible 2022 gubernatorial candidate Reince Priebus, conducted an autopsy of why they had lost the popular vote in five of the previous six presidential elections. They concluded they needed better outreach to women, minorities and young voters. So they nominated Donald Trump in 2016 and, well… seven out of eight. But rather than introspect again, Republicans are still howling about the election being stolen and pushing more voting restrictions, including restricting ballot drop boxes and absentee voting in Wisconsin.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- Mitchell Schmidt reports on a Republican proposal to move transportation-related sales tax dollars from the general fund (i.e. schools and health care) to the transportation fund (i.e. roads).
- Republican Sen. Dale Kooyenga is backing ranked-choice voting, which has previously been on the liberal wish list. Sounds like someone had two of their three Assembly districts flip from Republican to Democrat in the last two election cycles.
- Sen. Ron Johnson is doubling (quintupling?) down on appealing to the Trump fringe, which he previously indicated was the Republican Party's only hope for winning future elections.
- This week's good news: The state is one step closer to updating its antiquated unemployment system.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
