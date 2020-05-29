Capital W: Republicans blame Tony Evers for the unemployment trampoline they built

Wisconsin may not clear its backlog of more than 700,000 unpaid unemployment claims until October, leading Republicans to more aggressively call out the Evers administration, suggesting it could still stick struggling businesses with a related tax hike. The Evers administration pushed back that Republican policies over the last decade made it harder to qualify for unemployment insurance. Former Gov. Scott Walker often described his efforts to address the state's worker shortage as ensuring government benefits are a trampoline and not a hammock. With soaring unemployment, how's that working?
Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the political universe in 2020.
- As the state continues to set new COVID-19 daily case records, Riley Vetterkind reports the Wisconsin State Fair was canceled. That's especially noteworthy because it was scheduled a week before the DNC is supposed to come to Milwaukee.
- Some 2.7 million registered voters will receive an absentee ballot application ahead of the fall election. And you know that's a true fact because Twitter hasn't said otherwise.
- A conservative candidate has yet to emerge in next spring's state superintendent race. Both announced candidates so far, Assistant State Superintendent Sheila Briggs and Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly, have supported Gov. Tony Evers.
- It's the one-year anniversary of Capital W! For those who have no idea what's going on here, let me explain: Wisconsin political news and thought-provoking analysis with pizzazz. Tell the enemies of your enemies.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!