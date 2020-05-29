Capital W: Republicans blame Tony Evers for the unemployment trampoline they built

Capital W: Republicans blame Tony Evers for the unemployment trampoline they built

Wisconsin may not clear its backlog of more than 700,000 unpaid unemployment claims until October, leading Republicans to more aggressively call out the Evers administration, suggesting it could still stick struggling businesses with a related tax hike. The Evers administration pushed back that Republican policies over the last decade made it harder to qualify for unemployment insurance. Former Gov. Scott Walker often described his efforts to address the state's worker shortage as ensuring government benefits are a trampoline and not a hammock. With soaring unemployment, how's that working?

Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the political universe in 2020.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics