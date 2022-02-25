Capital W: Republicans agree to Lincoln Hills deal as part of tough-on-past-mistakes agenda

The late news out of a legislative session primarily focused on bills Gov. Tony Evers will veto was the Assembly adopting a $42 million plan to finally close the troubled Lincoln Hills youth prison. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch personally lobbied for the deal after Speaker Robin Vos dismissed it. Vos said rising crime means Lincoln Hills is needed to lock up more adult offenders. What he didn't say: Lincoln Hills was one of the biggest blunders of Gov. Scott Walker's administration, costing taxpayers millions of dollars in settlements, and not something Kleefisch would want to deal with again should she win in November.
- Alexander Shur reports on Gov. Tony Evers sprinkling $21 million in election year fairy dust on Madison and Dane County redevelopment projects.
- Chris Hubbuch reports on the Republican squatters on the Natural Resources Board watering down regulations for forever chemicals in public drinking systems and blocking rules affecting private wells. How long do Republicans get to control the DNR board again?
- Mitchell Schmidt reports on an honor bestowed on the most trusted person in Wisconsin state government.
- This week's What?! winner: It's not yet March, but the Assembly is apparently done for the year and may not even reconvene to take up Michael Gableman's recommended changes to the election system. Look for those recommendations next week.
