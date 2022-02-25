 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Capital W: Republicans agree to Lincoln Hills deal as part of tough-on-past-mistakes agenda

The late news out of a legislative session primarily focused on bills Gov. Tony Evers will veto was the Assembly adopting a $42 million plan to finally close the troubled Lincoln Hills youth prison. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch personally lobbied for the deal after Speaker Robin Vos dismissed it. Vos said rising crime means Lincoln Hills is needed to lock up more adult offenders. What he didn't say: Lincoln Hills was one of the biggest blunders of Gov. Scott Walker's administration, costing taxpayers millions of dollars in settlements, and not something Kleefisch would want to deal with again should she win in November.

People are also reading…

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics