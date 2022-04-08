 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Capital W: Republican push to manufacture UW talking point gets delayed to the fall

The UW System was all set to send students a free speech survey this week before Kelly Meyerhofer broke the news Tuesday that UW-Whitewater Chancellor Jim Henderson abruptly resigned because of the survey. UW chancellors privately disagreed with asking students about whether they think the campuses stifle conservative viewpoints, a major Republican talking point, but interim president Michael Falbo was concerned about the political blowback of not doing the survey. It's now delayed until the fall.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

