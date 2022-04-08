Capital W: Republican push to manufacture UW talking point gets delayed to the fall

The UW System was all set to send students a free speech survey this week before Kelly Meyerhofer broke the news Tuesday that UW-Whitewater Chancellor Jim Henderson abruptly resigned because of the survey. UW chancellors privately disagreed with asking students about whether they think the campuses stifle conservative viewpoints, a major Republican talking point, but interim president Michael Falbo was concerned about the political blowback of not doing the survey. It's now delayed until the fall.