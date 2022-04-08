Capital W: Republican push to manufacture UW talking point gets delayed to the fall

The UW System was all set to send students a free speech survey this week before Kelly Meyerhofer broke the news Tuesday that UW-Whitewater Chancellor Jim Henderson abruptly resigned because of the survey. UW chancellors privately disagreed with asking students about whether they think the campuses stifle conservative viewpoints, a major Republican talking point, but interim president Michael Falbo was concerned about the political blowback of not doing the survey. It's now delayed until the fall.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' private emails and text messages related to the 2020 election investigation can't be recovered. Remember when that was the biggest scandal ever?
- Alexander Shur reports U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, one of eight House members to vote against Russian sanctions, voted for them after the final version of the bill removed language he thought could be used to punish countries that prohibit abortion.
- Almost forgot! There was an election this week. A conservative won an appeals court seat in a conservative part of the state. Republican-backed school board candidates did well in some areas, and not in others. Milwaukee elected its first Black mayor.
- This week's What?!?! winner: Michael Gableman visited Mar-a-Lago where Donald Trump called the 2020 election investigation ringmaster "unbelievable." He's not wrong.
