Capital W: Republican groups eye school funding overhaul that factors in poverty

For the last decade Republicans have ignored Democratic calls to revamp the school funding formula to account for poverty. Instead they've often given money to schools equally per student, whether that student learned to read at age 3 in a two-parent household, or struggled to read in high school after facing neglect or abuse in a poor neighborhood. Now Republican groups are calling for a new funding model that accounts for poverty. Liberals quickly noted that may be a Trojan horse to get more money for private school vouchers, but it could also signal that a funding formula overhaul will be a top priority for the next governor of either party.
- COVID-19, the 2020 pandemic that is slowly seeing a 2021 resurgence, is not done causing misery. Kelly Meyerhofer reports that's causing consternation on UW's campus, while Elizabeth Beyer reports K-12 schools are starting to plan safety measures for the fall.
- Also, can I just point out that if Republicans want to win in 2022 they probably need to figure out that disproportionate vaccine hesitancy between Democrats and Republicans will inevitably translate to disproportionate deaths between Democratic and Republican VOTERS.
- Speaking of elections, Riley Vetterkind reports U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he "may not be the best candidate" for 2022. Johnson then accused the media of parroting Democratic talking points. Bro! We're just quoting what you said.
- Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Milwaukee City Council member Chantia Lewis formally joined the crowded Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. Some might want to consider that the lieutenant governor race is now wide open.
- This week's good news: Bucks in 6!
