 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Capital W: Republican groups eye school funding overhaul that factors in poverty

Capital W: Republican groups eye school funding overhaul that factors in poverty

For the last decade Republicans have ignored Democratic calls to revamp the school funding formula to account for poverty. Instead they've often given money to schools equally per student, whether that student learned to read at age 3 in a two-parent household, or struggled to read in high school after facing neglect or abuse in a poor neighborhood. Now Republican groups are calling for a new funding model that accounts for poverty. Liberals quickly noted that may be a Trojan horse to get more money for private school vouchers, but it could also signal that a funding formula overhaul will be a top priority for the next governor of either party.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Make sure you're not hurting your skin with these bad habits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics