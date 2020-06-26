Capital W: Reminder to protesters: The revolution will be televised

The protests against racial injustice went sideways this week. Protesters toppled statues of an immigrant Civil War abolitionist and a symbol of progress and women's rights. Some in their group punched a gay Democratic senator whose offense was filming their actions. Someone fire-bombed the City-County Building after a Black activist who had been harassing multiple businesses, possibly to incite a police confrontation, was arrested. At one point a Black man was beaten by a mob. Some in the protest movement suggested the statues were whitewashing liberal Madison's failure to solve racial inequities. Others, including suburban voters in swing states, are watching.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports the Marquette Law School Poll found landslide-win levels of support for the Black Lives Matter protests, though the poll was conducted before a landslide brought Forward down.
- Tired of COVID-19 yet? It's not tired of you gathering in bars and restaurants.
- Logan Wroge reports the Department of Public Instruction is suggesting school districts reopen in the fall with some students attending only two days per week and otherwise learning online. Republicans see that two and are raising five days a week as preferable.
- President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both visited Wisconsin this week, while the Democrats announced their August convention will not bring thousands of delegates to the state. We're going to change our center-of-the-political-universe rating from Slam Dunk to Toss-up. That's still better than Buzzer Beater, but not as fun.
