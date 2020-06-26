Capital W: Reminder to protesters: The revolution will be televised

The protests against racial injustice went sideways this week. Protesters toppled statues of an immigrant Civil War abolitionist and a symbol of progress and women's rights. Some in their group punched a gay Democratic senator whose offense was filming their actions. Someone fire-bombed the City-County Building after a Black activist who had been harassing multiple businesses, possibly to incite a police confrontation, was arrested. At one point a Black man was beaten by a mob. Some in the protest movement suggested the statues were whitewashing liberal Madison's failure to solve racial inequities. Others, including suburban voters in swing states, are watching.

