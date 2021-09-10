Capital W: Rebecca Kleefisch throws down the gauntlet to challenge Tony Evers

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch on Thursday became the first major challenger to announce she's running for the Republican nomination for governor next year. Kleefisch channeled the tea party energy of 2010 to emerge from a five-way primary as former Gov. Scott Walker's running mate, became the first lieutenant governor in the nation's history to survive a recall attempt and has been pretty much running for governor since leaving office in 2019. Some of Walker's closest aides underestimated her political skills in 2010, but no one wise is doing that now.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.
- Riley Vetterkind reports on a Supreme Court case that could affect the public's ability to take state and local governments to court when they get stingy with the public's records.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports on how the end of extra unemployment benefits this week likely won't solve a far more pervasive labor shortage.
- The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a report this week with some numbers reflecting how much we've all been drinking over the past year. Not surprising that alcohol tax collections are up, but we're talking drinking-age-lowered-to-18 numbers!
- This week's good news: Some Republicans are pushing back against the Republican attempts to convolute and relitigate the 2020 election. Friendly reminder that there's another election next year (see above). And another two years after that.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
