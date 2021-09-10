 Skip to main content
Capital W: Rebecca Kleefisch throws down the gauntlet to challenge Tony Evers

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch on Thursday became the first major challenger to announce she's running for the Republican nomination for governor next year. Kleefisch channeled the tea party energy of 2010 to emerge from a five-way primary as former Gov. Scott Walker's running mate, became the first lieutenant governor in the nation's history to survive a recall attempt and has been pretty much running for governor since leaving office in 2019. Some of Walker's closest aides underestimated her political skills in 2010, but no one wise is doing that now.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

