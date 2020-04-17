Capital W: Realpolitik in a time of coronavirus

In the movies, when gun-toting dudes in pickup trucks defy a forced quarantine, the government can blow them up with helicopters. In reality, the government reminds them to maintain proper social distancing, as Gov. Tony Evers did this week in response to reports that conservatives are planning a rally at the Capitol next Friday to protest his now-extended stay-at-home order. A similar protest arose in Michigan this week after the governor there tightened quarantine restrictions. Evers loosened some restrictions while extending the economy-crushing order through Memorial Day, but Republicans are getting more aggressive with demands for a plan to end the shutdown, even calling for removal of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm.
- Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky crushed Justice Dan Kelly in last week's chaotic spring election. Riley Vetterkind reports the outcome was not a surprise, given the Democratic presidential primary boosted Karofsky, but the 10.5-point victory margin should worry President Trump given the primary had mostly ended and voting was ridiculous in Milwaukee.
- Of course, Trump is already plenty worried about Wisconsin, given his campaign just sued a Wausau TV station to stop running an ad that plays clips of him downplaying the pandemic as cases soared.
- A California billionaire amended Wisconsin's constitution last week to guarantee more rights for crime victims. I'm sorry… voters. Voters amended Wisconsin's constitution last week.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports on the Legislature's first ever virtual sessions, in which an "imperfect" COVID-19 bill was approved. How imperfect? The head of the state police association tweeted in all caps kind of imperfect.
- Kelly Meyerhofer reports on the UW System's financial hit and the looming possibility of furloughs.
