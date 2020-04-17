Capital W: Realpolitik in a time of coronavirus

In the movies, when gun-toting dudes in pickup trucks defy a forced quarantine, the government can blow them up with helicopters. In reality, the government reminds them to maintain proper social distancing, as Gov. Tony Evers did this week in response to reports that conservatives are planning a rally at the Capitol next Friday to protest his now-extended stay-at-home order. A similar protest arose in Michigan this week after the governor there tightened quarantine restrictions. Evers loosened some restrictions while extending the economy-crushing order through Memorial Day, but Republicans are getting more aggressive with demands for a plan to end the shutdown, even calling for removal of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm.