Capital W: Public discussion turns to restoring or replacing Capitol statues

Following the removal of Wisconsin's Forward and Col. Hans Christian Heg statues by protesters this summer, the public conversation surrounding racial injustice has moved to discussing whether to restore or replace those statues. Reporter Kayla Huynh fills us in on the public discussion surrounding what comes next.
Meanwhile, the past week in Wisconsin politics involves vetoes, separation-of-powers and a solution to delays in unemployment benefits.
Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the political universe in 2020.
- Riley Vetterkind reports on Thursday's Supreme Court decision upholding most parts of GOP-authored laws curbing the powers of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul.
- The court drama this week continued, with the court handing down another partial defeat for Evers on Friday by striking down three of his budget vetoes from last summer.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports on a proposal from Republicans this week to help the thousands of Wisconsinites who still haven't receive their unemployment benefits.
- The Republican state convention commences today, and Riley Vetterkind reports on how the GOP's approach shows a much different attitude toward COVID-19 than Democrats have taken.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
