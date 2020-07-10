Capital W: Public discussion turns to restoring or replacing Capitol statues

Capital W: Public discussion turns to restoring or replacing Capitol statues

Following the removal of Wisconsin's Forward and Col. Hans Christian Heg statues by protesters this summer, the public conversation surrounding racial injustice has moved to discussing whether to restore or replace those statues. Reporter Kayla Huynh fills us in on the public discussion surrounding what comes next. 

Meanwhile, the past week in Wisconsin politics involves vetoes, separation-of-powers and a solution to delays in unemployment benefits. 

Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the political universe in 2020.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

