Capital W: 2020 predictions from the Wisconsin State Journal state team

For the last decade Wisconsin has been at the center of the political universe, a phenomenon likely to continue in 2020. That may sound like myopic hyperbole, but consider: A major deconstruction of public sector unions and the accompanying mass protests, first unsuccessful recall of a governor in U.S. history, and subsequent, short-lived presidential run by that governor. Wisconsin's 2016 election results gave Donald Trump the check mark on election night. At one point the U.S. Speaker, White House chief of staff and chairman of the Republican Governors Association were from this state. In July the state hosts its first national political convention and could be pivotal again on election night 2020.
In other words: Welcome to Capital W! The essential guide for navigating the political universe in 2020.
To kick off the new year, here are some predictions from our reporters:
Riley Vetterkind: President Trump, the eventual Democratic nominee and national media will visit the state — A LOT. As impeachment moves to the Senate, public opinion on the matter will change very little, if at all, from December. Sen. Scott Fitzgerald will win the 5th Congressional District race in November.
Mitchell Schmidt: Wisconsin’s Republican-led Legislature will not move the needle on any form of marijuana legalization this year, causing traffic jams at the Michigan and Illinois borders. Sen. Scott Fitzgerald will win the 5th Congressional District race in November.
Logan Wroge: Bipartisan momentum will build in the Legislature for full-day 4K programs. Gov. Tony Evers will embrace cursing, but not cursive for elementary students. Sen. Scott Fitzgerald will win the 5th Congressional District race in November.
Kelly Meyerhofer: The new University of Wisconsin System president will be thrust immediately into crafting the 2021-23 budget and navigating the halls of the Capitol to build support for more funding. Departing president Ray Cross spent his first hour on the job calling 30 lawmakers. The next president will try to beat that. And Sen. Scott Fitzgerald will win the 5th Congressional District race in November.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com or (608) 252-6144.