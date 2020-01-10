Capital W: 2020 predictions from the Wisconsin State Journal state team

In other words: Welcome to Capital W! The essential guide for navigating the political universe in 2020.

To kick off the new year, here are some predictions from our reporters:

Riley Vetterkind: President Trump, the eventual Democratic nominee and national media will visit the state — A LOT. As impeachment moves to the Senate, public opinion on the matter will change very little, if at all, from December. Sen. Scott Fitzgerald will win the 5th Congressional District race in November.

Mitchell Schmidt: Wisconsin’s Republican-led Legislature will not move the needle on any form of marijuana legalization this year, causing traffic jams at the Michigan and Illinois borders. Sen. Scott Fitzgerald will win the 5th Congressional District race in November.

Logan Wroge: Bipartisan momentum will build in the Legislature for full-day 4K programs. Gov. Tony Evers will embrace cursing, but not cursive for elementary students. Sen. Scott Fitzgerald will win the 5th Congressional District race in November.