Capital W: Political control of UW Board of Regents shifts to Democrats

For much of the last decade the UW Board of Regents has steered the UW System in a more Republican direction. As Kelly Meyerhofer reports "the board declined to weigh in on state changes to tenure and shared governance, gave themselves more power in picking campus leaders, adopted protest policies that align with GOP legislation and signaled a greater willingness to consolidate academic programs." Today Gov. Tony Evers announced new appointees who will shift the board to a Democratic majority. Their first job is to make sure this doesn't happen again.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

