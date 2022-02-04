Capital W: Plot thickens in Wisconsin GOP role in Jan. 6 coup attempt

So… remember when state GOP chair Paul Farrow said the 10 Republicans who cast fake Electoral College votes in December 2020 were just following advice from lawyers? It turns out those lawyers included Dane County's Jim Troupis (who infamously argued before a judge that his own ballot shouldn't count) and Kenneth Chesebro (presumably pronounced like a Joe Rogan fan from Wisconsin?), both lawyers for Trump who discussed the scheme to overturn the election results.
People are also reading…
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.
- Alexander Shur reports on Republican efforts to make it easier for judges to incarcerate people who are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Some other states are making that harder.
- Kelly Meyerhofer has the latest from former Gov. and soon-to-be-former UW System President Tommy Thompson's push to help prisoners get college degrees.
- Late last week, Mitchell Schmidt reported on the Wisconsin Supreme Court allowing ballot drop boxes through the Feb. 15 primary. They may yet strike down ballot boxes because there is no reference to them in state law.
- Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley announced she won't run for re-election. Lots of new faces in the Legislature next year.
- This week's What?! winner is breaking news this morning from southeast Wisconsin: The Foxconn building where President Donald Trump declared the project to be the 8th Wonder of the World will now host a food coloring company.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.