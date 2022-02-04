 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Capital W: Plot thickens in Wisconsin GOP role in Jan. 6 coup attempt

So… remember when state GOP chair Paul Farrow said the 10 Republicans who cast fake Electoral College votes in December 2020 were just following advice from lawyers? It turns out those lawyers included Dane County's Jim Troupis (who infamously argued before a judge that his own ballot shouldn't count) and Kenneth Chesebro (presumably pronounced like a Joe Rogan fan from Wisconsin?), both lawyers for Trump who discussed the scheme to overturn the election results.

