Capital W: Parents struggle to find affordable child care options

Reporters Elizabeth Beyer and Emilie Heidemann break down the immense challenges being faced by parents as they search for affordable child care — a longstanding problem in the state that’s been further amplified by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Child care providers face a multitude of challenges as a result of the coronavirus, including permanent and temporary closures, staffing shortages and a lack of sufficient funding. The absence of child care options keeps parents out of the state’s workforce, which already faces labor shortages, and local and state experts say the issues that plague the pandemic-battered child care industry will continue to wreak havoc on the economy if solutions aren’t found.

Chris Hubbuch breaks down a GOP-authored bill that would give individuals, businesses, or members of the Legislature’s rules committee more control over environmental protection, specifically the ability to use external “peer review” panels to halt or alter proposed administrative rules and block state scientists from even recommending health-based groundwater standards for pollutants. Environmental advocates raise concern that the measure would “hand over control of the adoption of public health and water protection to polluters.”

Alex Shur reports on a bipartisan bill working through the Legislature to authorize $42 million in borrowing to build a juvenile correctional facility near Milwaukee. Once built, the new facility could finally achieve the long-awaited goal of closing the state’s embattled Lincoln Hills juvenile prison in Irma.

The latest shakeup in the upcoming Republican gubernatorial primary comes from state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, an outspoken election denier who has pushed to “reclaim” the state’s 10 electoral college votes, who appears all but certain to join the race. On a campaign website that was taken down shortly after it went live Wednesday, Ramthun promised he “will call for an independent full forensic physical cyber audit for the November 2022 election, beginning with my race regardless of its outcome.” Remnants of Ramthun’s website can still be found on the Wayback Machine. No, not Mr. Peabody's, the Internet Archive.

This week’s What?! story: Speaking of the 2020 election, the state’s GOP-led Assembly elections committee heard more unfounded claims of fraud — this time from Peter Bernegger, who was convicted in federal court in Mississippi in 2009 for making fraudulent claims to investors in his business. The committee’s Republican members say the informational hearing was intended to raise questions about the state’s election system. There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, despite former President Donald Trump’s claims to the contrary.

