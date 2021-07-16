 Skip to main content
Capital W: Owens sets pace for AG nomination; Dems fortifying Evers; Johnson rakes it in

This week's campaign finance reports for the first half of 2021 provided some clarity for 2022. Republican Ryan Owens raised $309,000, nearly as much and in far less time than incumbent Josh Kaul, who apparently likes putting out neighborhood fires with his own bucket brigade rather than calling the fire department (yes, that's a metaphor for not alerting the media about his re-election announcement). Owens is in the driver's seat for the GOP nomination with his opponent only raising $41,500 during the same period. Also, the state Democratic Party gave Gov. Tony Evers more than $1 million. Republicans must be loving those new campaign finance rules they wrote a few years ago. And Sen. Ron Johnson isn't running for re-election yet, he's just outraising each of his potential Democratic challengers.

