Capital W: Owens sets pace for AG nomination; Dems fortifying Evers; Johnson rakes it in

This week's campaign finance reports for the first half of 2021 provided some clarity for 2022. Republican Ryan Owens raised $309,000, nearly as much and in far less time than incumbent Josh Kaul, who apparently likes putting out neighborhood fires with his own bucket brigade rather than calling the fire department (yes, that's a metaphor for not alerting the media about his re-election announcement). Owens is in the driver's seat for the GOP nomination with his opponent only raising $41,500 during the same period. Also, the state Democratic Party gave Gov. Tony Evers more than $1 million. Republicans must be loving those new campaign finance rules they wrote a few years ago. And Sen. Ron Johnson isn't running for re-election yet, he's just outraising each of his potential Democratic challengers.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- Riley Vetterkind reports the Wisconsin Supreme Court stayed a Dane County judge's ruling that Republicans couldn't contract for redistricting lawyers unless there was actual litigation. It's the first indication the on-again, off-again conservative majority is siding with Republicans on redistricting issues, after it previously sided with Democrats.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports Evers sprinkled some more COVID cash this week to address workforce shortage issues. Expect a lot more sprinkles before November 2022.
- The AirB&B of swimming pools is suing the state for cracking down on private homes that want to rent out their pools to the public. Any thoughts on that Barb from Stranger Things?
- This week's good news: The budget committee approved a 220-acre purchase to expand the very popular Devil's Lake State Park.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
