Capital W: Our top 10 most read state politics stories of 2019

Thank you Capital W readers for tuning in to the Wisconsin State Journal's political coverage in 2019. Next week we'll look ahead to 2020, but not before we count down our top 10 most read political stories of the year. Are they the most important stories of the year? The most revelatory? The most interesting? You certainly seemed to think so. Check them out (again):

10. Tony Evers proposes 8-cent-a-gallon gas tax increase, but price at pump could be lower

9. Gov. Tony Evers orders withdrawal of Wisconsin National Guard from southwest border

8. Judge blocks GOP lame-duck laws limiting Tony Evers' powers; Evers seeks to remove Wisconsin from Obamacare challenge

7. A year after telling public otherwise, Mandela Barnes says he hasn't completed college degree

6. State tells Foxconn it's no longer eligible for tax credits

5. Tony Evers to propose pot decriminalization in budget, medical use for cancer, PTSD, chronic pain

4. Fitchburg lawmaker who is paralyzed says GOP Assembly leaders broke law by excluding him from lame-duck votes

3. Tony Evers, in first major legislative act as governor, vetoes GOP tax-cut bill

2. Hazardous drinking water found in 42% of southwest Wisconsin wells

1. Wisconsin Supreme Court race too close to call, possibly headed for a recount

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com or (608) 252-6144.

