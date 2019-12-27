Capital W: Our top 10 most read state politics stories of 2019

Thank you Capital W readers for tuning in to the Wisconsin State Journal's political coverage in 2019. Next week we'll look ahead to 2020, but not before we count down our top 10 most read political stories of the year. Are they the most important stories of the year? The most revelatory? The most interesting? You certainly seemed to think so. Check them out (again):
8. Judge blocks GOP lame-duck laws limiting Tony Evers' powers; Evers seeks to remove Wisconsin from Obamacare challenge
5. Tony Evers to propose pot decriminalization in budget, medical use for cancer, PTSD, chronic pain
4. Fitchburg lawmaker who is paralyzed says GOP Assembly leaders broke law by excluding him from lame-duck votes
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com or (608) 252-6144.