Public opposition is mounting to Truax Field getting up to 20 new F-35 jets to replace its aging fleet of F-16s. More than a year ago a neighborhood meeting drew a few dozen people concerned about noise pollution. This week a neighborhood meeting drew some 200 attendees and a hearing at the Alliant Center drew 500. Supporters worry if Truax loses out on the new jets, hundreds of jobs and nearly $100 million of annual economic impact will be at risk. Though as Mitchell Schmidt reported, military officials say that fear might be presumptuous and Truax could stay open with younger F-16s.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- The Republican Party of Wisconsin has no plans to cancel next year's Supreme Court election. Whoops, that's wrong. The Republican Party of Wisconsin has no plans to cancel next year's presidential primary.
- A year ago Foxconn announced a record $100 million gift to the University of Wisconsin for research grants and a new engineering building. So far they have given $700,000, or less than 1% of what they promised, Kelly Meyerhofer reported. Turns out the building is not on the "blitz construction" timeline.
- Two years after authorizing a charter school for students with addiction issues, Wisconsin has yet to receive a proposal, Logan Wroge reported. Bill author Rep. John Nygren said he was disappointed by the lack of progress and said he is "willing and ready to assist should legislative changes be required to expedite this process."
- Wisconsin test scores are slipping, according to the latest Forward Exam results. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wants to know why more K-12 spending hasn't led to better results. Gov. Tony Evers, who has called for even more spending, has so far not commented on the results.
