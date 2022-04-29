 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Capital W: Old Guard Republicans gets their gubernatorial candidate

Michels Corp. co-owner (or whatever a step away from that is) Tim Michels officially entered the Republican gubernatorial primary after months of speculation that a moderate lane Republican would get in the race. The tell that there is old guard squeamishness about tea party favorite Rebecca Kleefisch came earlier this year when former Gov. Tommy Thompson withheld his support for the former lieutenant governor. Kleefisch's support is already above 30%, so her opponents will likely have to go negative to close the gap.

People are also reading…

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics