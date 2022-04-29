Capital W: Old Guard Republicans gets their gubernatorial candidate

Michels Corp. co-owner (or whatever a step away from that is) Tim Michels officially entered the Republican gubernatorial primary after months of speculation that a moderate lane Republican would get in the race. The tell that there is old guard squeamishness about tea party favorite Rebecca Kleefisch came earlier this year when former Gov. Tommy Thompson withheld his support for the former lieutenant governor. Kleefisch's support is already above 30%, so her opponents will likely have to go negative to close the gap.
- The Marquette Law School Poll also found Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes' lead in the U.S. Senate race narrowing. Millions of dollars in ads will do that.
- Kelly Meyerhofer reports that UW-Madison did not conduct an open search before hiring former Foxconn executive Alan Yeung for $125,000 for a less than one year position (they weren't required to). Yeung declined to comment on Foxconn stiffing his new employer.
- Alexander Shur reports that Wisconsin has bucked a national trend of Republican Legislatures advancing anti-LGBTQ legislation, largely because Sen. Joan Ballweg is worried such measures could increase teen suicide.
- Mitchell Schmidt dives deep into the new legislative maps and notes that the GOP-drawn maps increase the number of districts with double-digit partisan leans by double digits.
- This week's What!?!? winner is turning into more of a lifetime achievement award: Wisconsin Watch reports one of the investigators working on the GOP 2020 election probe is leasing office space from lead investigator Michael Gableman.
