Capital W: Old Guard Republicans gets their gubernatorial candidate

Michels Corp. co-owner (or whatever a step away from that is) Tim Michels officially entered the Republican gubernatorial primary after months of speculation that a moderate lane Republican would get in the race. The tell that there is old guard squeamishness about tea party favorite Rebecca Kleefisch came earlier this year when former Gov. Tommy Thompson withheld his support for the former lieutenant governor. Kleefisch's support is already above 30%, so her opponents will likely have to go negative to close the gap.