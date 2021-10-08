 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Capital W: Michael Gableman: Never mind

Capital W: Michael Gableman: Never mind

Another week in the world of partisan 2020 election investigations is proving that maybe it isn't fun to lose and to pretend. Lead investigator Michael Gableman (at the direction of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos) issued subpoenas to five Wisconsin mayors, compelling them to produce millions of pages in documents and testify at a strip mall in Brookfield later this month, then on Thursday backed off. This investigation has everything: a former Trump administration official, misspelled names, attendance at the My Pillow guy conspiracy-con, John Delta

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

James Bond’s iconic Aston Martin is being turned into an electric vehicle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics