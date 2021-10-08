Capital W: Michael Gableman: Never mind

Another week in the world of partisan 2020 election investigations is proving that maybe it isn't fun to lose and to pretend. Lead investigator Michael Gableman (at the direction of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos) issued subpoenas to five Wisconsin mayors, compelling them to produce millions of pages in documents and testify at a strip mall in Brookfield later this month, then on Thursday backed off. This investigation has everything: a former Trump administration official, misspelled names, attendance at the My Pillow guy conspiracy-con, John Delta…
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.
- Riley Vetterkind reports on Republicans advancing anti-abortion legislation again. There's no chance Tony Evers will sign the bills, which means Republicans hope the issue will propel them in 2022.
- Chris Hubbuch reports on the ongoing wolf hunt saga, with the DNR defying the board, which is led by a chair who is defying the governor. Lots of defiance!
- Kelly Meyerhofer reports on the improving financial situation at the University of Wisconsin after COVID-related concerns of a "crisis" led to furloughs and layoffs.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports on a Republican proposal for major changes to the unemployment system, including drug testing claimants and providing cash to companies that hire the long-term unemployed. Ahh, capitalism.
- Finally, Republican Ryan Owens dropped out of the Attorney General race this week after conservatives turned on the early frontrunner for hosting anti-Trump guests on his podcast and then deleting the episodes. The good news is there's still 10 months until the primary and 13 months until election day. Hooray!
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
Tags
- Politicsintro
- National Convention
- Capital
- Block
- Mayor
- Wisconsin
- Attempt
- Democrats
- Lame Duck
- Law
- Institutes
- Supreme Court
- Josh Kaul
- Constitutionality
- Sean Duffy
- Attorney
- Gop
- Retirement
- Week
- Jim Sensenbrenner
- Shake-up
- Paul Ryan
- Journal
- Matt Defour
- Story
- Literature
- Tip
- Republican Party
- Truax Field
- School
- John Nygren
- Test
- Neighborhood
- Buyback
- Legislation
- Weaponry
- Military
- Polling
- Legislature
- Comment
- Beto O'rourke
- Majority
- Scott Fitzgerald
- Funding
- Carolyn Stanford Taylor
- Superintendent
- Election
- Parliament
- Momentum
- Hotline
- Scott Walker
- Vacancy
- Mitchell Schmidt
- Ron Johnson
- Hall Pass
- Ministries
- Sonny Perdue
- Congressional District
- Pass
- Lawmaker
- Democrat
- Economist
- Job
- Student
- Policy
- Slur
- Education
- School District
- Security Guard
- Government
- Economics
- Ray Cross
- Gun Control
- Freeze
- Supporter
- University
- Work
- Journalism
- Publishing
- Professor
- Agency
- Grad Student
- Uw
- Finance
- Riley Vetterkind
- Athlete
- Republican
- O'trump-district
- Sen.
- Senate
- Secretary
- Poll
- Trump
- Impeachment
- Support
- Voter
- Charles Franklin
- Wisconsin National Guard
- Sentinel
- Brad Schimel
- Donald P. Dunbar
- Adjutant General
- Marquette Law School
- National Guard
- Reckoning
- Prison
- Lawsuit
- Appeals Court
- Tax
- Judge
- State
- Donald Trump
- White House
- Nominee
- Mike Huebsch
- Endorsement
- Mark Pocan
- Guy
- Bank
- Revenue
- Budget
- Marijuana
- Uw Board Of Regents
- Report
- Ticket
- Candidate
- Shortage
- Swing State
- Pence
- Veep
- Card Game
- Secret Hitler
- Liberal
- Senator
- Steve Nass
- Federal Deficit
- Industry
- Surplus
- Absentee Ballot
- Vote
- Primary
- Dan Kelly
- Emily Hamer
- News
- Bernie Sanders
- Campus
- First Amendment
- Sarah Godlewski
- Co-worker
- State Employee
- Second Amendment
- Signaling
- Jill Karofsky
- Commerce
- Calculation
- Sick Leave
- Unemployment Benefit
- Public Policy
- Restaurant
- Restriction
- University Of Wisconsin System
- Fred Risser
- Chris Taylor
- Lawyer
- Deadline
- Re-election
- Conservative
- U.s. Supreme Court
- Estimate
- Constitution
- Jennifer Shilling
- Ross
- Business Community
- Worker
- Pandemic
- Economy
- Increase
- Medicine
- Stay-at-home
- Plan
- Park
- Justice
- Democratic National Committee
- Welfare
- County
- Wisconsin Supreme Court
- Wisconsin Elections Commission
- Administration
- Police
- Answer
- Peacekeeping
- Expert
- Conversation
- Kelly Meyerhofer
- Board Member
- Private School
- Trump Administration
- Statue
- Protester
- Protest
- Politics
- Activist
- Mob
- Confrontation
- Win
- Discussion
- Republicans
- Kayla Huynh
- Tony Evers
- Convention
- Mandate
- Employee
- Finalist
- Federal Government
- Milwaukee
- Foxconn
- Approval
- Elizabeth Beyer
- Kanye West
- Tammy
- Gwen
- Joe Biden
- Kenosha
- Visit
- Committee
- Ruling
- Dane County
- Green Party
- Brian Hagedorn
- Elector
- Ballot
- Rally
- Madison
- Voting Right
- Lower Court
- State Supreme Court
- Ilana Rovner
- Election Day
- Crisis
- Voting
- Alberta Darling
- Robin Vos
- Chair
- Press Conference
- Electoral College
- Certification
- Fee
- Trump Campaign
- Hunting License
- Challenge
- Associated Press
- Capital W
- Prediction
- Hornet
- Decade
- Murder
- Power Struggle
- Speech
- Democratic Party
- Political Science
- Ken Mayer
- Syllabus
- Public Health
- Roadblock
- Obsession
- Allegation
- Election Fraud
- Deborah Kerr
- Jill Underly
- Sleight Of Hand
- Balancing Act
- Reminder
- Riebus
- Janet Bewley
- Vaccine
- Dose
- Manager
- Vaccination
- Priority
- Aid
- Grant
- Math
- Challenger
- Cash
- Kamala Harris
- Rejection
- Mark Born
- Latonya Johnson
- Mask
- Theatre
- Veto
- Interview
- Jim Doyle
- Urging
- Separatism
- Tax Cut
- Tom Tiffany
- Aclu
- Dollar
- Billion
- Brutalist
- Wisconsin Public Service Commission
- Ryan Owens
- Money
- Mandela Barnes
- Tommy Thompson
- Dnr
- Campaign
- Variant
- Requirement
- Startup
- Mccoy
- Fallout
- Jim Steineke
- Party
- Fred Prehn
- John Macco
- Bob Woodward
- Update
- Rebecca Kleefisch
- Energy
- Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Aide
- Tea Party
- Number
- Samara Kalk
- Lease
- Owner
- Andre Jacque
- Nonsense
- Map
- Michael Gableman
- Investigation
- Subpoena
- Chris Hubbuch
- John Delta
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!